B Praak, who is well known for his distinct and emotive voice, is back with a fresh new track titled ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Shehnaaz Gill. While some felt this was another great work by the singer, another section felt that this wasn’t up to the mark.

The Punjabi singer rose to prominence with his breakthrough song “Mann Bharrya”. He has since delivered hit songs like “Dil Tod Ke,” “Filhall,” and “Jaani Ve,” which further solidified his position as a versatile and talented artist.

B Praak is in the headlines for his just-released track ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Shehnaaz Gill. Going by the lyrics, the track is yet another song about heartbreak. However, some netizens feel the song isn’t his best work.

As soon as the song was dropped on social media, netizens began to comment on it. A user wrote, “Waah hug Diya is baar to😂😂😂” while another user commented, “Sorry prabhuji par ye song….acche ni lgte jse ki smoking and drinking…aap bhkti m ho or aaphi k ye song lyric aise honge to mjahi ni ayega or ha aapjo raDhe kirtan kiya ukse liye to jitni tarif ki jaye kam h uske liye 🙏🙇‍♀💐shree mati radha rani ki jai …..aage sorry agr galat ho to”

A third user hailed B Praak’s song, “Ye to peene Wale log ke liye ek mast song tribute hai.. yahi baat par ek like to kar do✅👉❤️” another user wrote, “Not even 10%percentage of 1st one.” A fourth user commented, “MTLB kuch bhi 😂😂😂.”

B Praak’s new song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai, from the album “Zohrajabeen,” was released on July 3, 2023. Nawazuddin Siddiqui & B Praak previously collaborated on the blockbuster song “Baarish Ki Jaaye.”

