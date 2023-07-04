Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest and most successful actors in Bollywood, with a massive fan following worldwide. And what’s more impressive than his acting skills is his fitness at this age, and he never misses an opportunity to give body goals to his fans on social media. Amid the same, Akshay’s throwback video from The Kapil Sharma Show saving actor Paritosh during an aerial act is going viral online, and fans call him a real-life hero. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Akshay is a regular visitor to Kapil’s show, and fans love their on-screen camaraderie and can’t get enough of it. Akshay enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 65 million followers on Instagram.

A Reddit page named ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ took to their handle and shared a video of Akshay Kumar from when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show back in 2019 mostly. In the video, the actor can be seen saving an artist who was performing an aerial act.

While helping Paritosh to avoid a deadly accident, Akshay Kumar asks a crew member to support him on his lap before letting the harness go off, but he doesn’t listen. Apparently, Khiladi then yells, “Arey chu**** god main bitha…” Scroll below to take a look:

Reacting to Akshay Kumar’s video on the platform, a user commented, “Nice to see how concerned he is… a real life hero 🫶”

Another user commented, “He is pretty agile for a 50 year old..!!”

A third user commented, “Akshay is a good man.”

A fourth user commented, “Idk why Akshay comes across underrated. He’s so hot! And a really good actor.”

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar saving an actor’s life on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the space below.

