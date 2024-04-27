A few days ago, two men fired shots outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. The actor and his family are safe. However, everyone is concerned for the actor’s safety. The cops are investigating the case and also made some arrests. After the incident, Shah Rukh Khan’s security is also beefed up.

In a video shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan is seen walking out of the Kolkata Airport. The Dunki actor arrived in the city with his youngest son, AbRam Khan. In the video, SRK, who usually comes with his manager Pooja Dadlani and personal guard Ravi, is surrounded by tight security guards in uniform.

Shah Rukh Khan is covered on all sides by guards, yet he greeted the paparazzi and fans present at the airport. Khan had arrived in Kolkata for Friday’s IPL match between KKR and PBKS. It’s the first time the Jawan actor has been surrounded by so many guards, and it can be said that safety measures have been taken after the gun-firing incident at Salman Khan’s house.

Watch the video ft Shah Rukh Khan below –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Meanwhile, a recent update on the Salman Khan gun firing case is that the cops have arrested two men for supplying guns to the shooters. These men were arrested in Punjab by Mumbai Police’s crime branch. Salman has not stopped stepping out after the incident. The superstar was recently spotted in Mumbai for the celebrity screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will play the Don in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, which also stars Suhana Khan. The film is titled ‘The King‘, and it will mark Suhana’s debut on the big screen. SRK will also work on YRF’s spy thriller, Pathaan 2, a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster movie. He will also be pitted against Salman Khan in the Pathaan V Tiger movie.

Must Read: Watch Video: Jr. NTR Gets Angry & Shouts At Paparazzi While Shooting War 2; Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News