Vishwak Sen’s action drama, Gangs of Godavari, has emerged as a shot in the arm for the Tollywood box office, which saw a string of underperforming movies in May. While the film’s week-long performance suggests there’s room for further growth, its impact on the Telugu film industry is undeniable.

Krishna Chaitanya directed Gangs of Godavari, which was produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. Neha Shetty, Anjali, and Nassar also star in pivotal roles.

Gangs of Godavari opened with a bang, raking in a healthy 5.2 crore on its first day. This strong debut capitalized on the pre-release buzz and the lack of strong competition in theatres. Unlike the same-day releases – Love Me and Raju Yadav, which failed to capture the audience’s imagination, Gangs of Godavari offered a dose of action and drama that resonated with fans. The film maintained a steady pace over the weekend, collecting 2.9 crore and 2.8 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

While the film’s weekday collections dipped – 1.4 crore on Monday, 1 crore on Tuesday, 0.9 crore on Wednesday, and an estimated 0.83 crore on Thursday – it’s important to consider the context. These numbers still placed Gangs of Godavari as the dominant force at the box office. The lack of strong competition from films like Bhaje Vaayu Vegam (1.45 crore) and Gam Gam Ganesha (2.84 crore), which was released a week prior, allowed Gangs of Godavari to hold its ground. Positive word-of-mouth could lead to a pick-up in collections during the upcoming weekend.

With a total domestic collection of 15.03 crore in its first week, Gangs of Godavari currently sits at 6th amongst 2024 Tollywood releases.

Here’s the list of Top 5 Tollywood Releases Of 2024 – (Net India Total)

Tillu Square: 83.90 crore Naa Saami Ranga: 30.50 crore Eagle: 24.10 crore The Family Star: 21 crore Ooru Peru Bhairavakona: 17.40 crore

Gangs of Godavari’s potential for further success is evident. The film’s strong overseas performance, with a collection of 2.2 crore, indicates an engaged international audience. This global appeal, coupled with a loyal domestic fan base, suggests Gangs of Godavari has the potential to climb even higher in the coming weeks.

Gangs of Godavari’s performance is a positive sign for Tollywood. It’s a film that audiences have connected with, offering a much-needed boost after a string of underperformers. The film’s success could pave the way for a more vibrant box office in the coming weeks.

