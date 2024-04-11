It’s been a while since Akshay Kumar came up with a massy entertainer at the box office. He listened to the wishes of his fans and delivered Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid 2024. Unfortunately, the action thriller has remained low on pre-release hype. But how much is it expected to earn on the opening day? Scroll below for box office prediction for day 1.

BMCM also stars Tiger Shroff in the leading role. Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen as the antagonist. The film will be clashing with Maidaan at the box office. Both films were scheduled for an April 10 release but were postponed to today in order to make the most of the Eid holiday.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The advance booking sales were underwhelming. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer is now largely dependent on word-of-mouth. BMCM has opened up to mixed responses from critics, which is another big concern for the makers.

According to current trends, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is predicted to earn between 17 and 20 crores at the box office on day 1. Given that Eid is one of the biggest days for Bollywood films at the box office, the film should have grown by leaps and bounds. But that is far from the case!

Where will BMCM stand among Akshay Kumar’s top 10 openers?

Take a look at Akshay Kumar led top 10 openers at the box office below:

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores Gold – 25.25 crores Kesari – 21.06 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 20.25 crores Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores Good Newwz – 17.56 crores Ram Setu – 15.25 crores Housefull 3 – 15.21 crores

Considering the predictions, BMCM could possibly beat Good Newwz and Housefull 4 at the box office on opening day. This means the action thriller will stay out of the Top 5 irrespective, which is very disappointing for a film mounted on a whopping budget of 350 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

