Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are set for the final battle with their films Maidaan & Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (also starring Tiger Shroff). Both films have performed underwhelmingly at the box office window with the advance booking numbers.

However, helmed by Amit Sharma, Ajay’s sports drama is striking the right chords, taking advantage of an early release. Meanwhile, Akshay and Tiger Shroff’s action-biggie is yet to gain a decent word of mouth after the first show today.

As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan embark on their box office war today, we decided to check where the two films currently stand in the pre-battle zone. Initially, it was Ali Abbas Zafar’s BMCM who was leading the hype meter. However, Ajay Devgn’s sports drama started making space for itself one promo at a time.

Before the box office numbers decide the winner of this epic Eid clash, here’s a scorecard of the pre-battle of the two superstars.

Maidaan VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan: IMDb Ratings

While Maidaan has been rated 9.2 on IMDb, Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been rated 9.8 on IMDb. The sports drama had 1.2K votes, while the action-biggie had only 944 votes at the time of filing this story. These numbers will keep changing as the two films progress.

Maidaan VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan: IMDb Ranks

Currently, in the list of films globally on IMDb, Maidaan trends better at 2717. It has also taken a giant jump from its previous position. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar‘s film is experiencing a downward trend, currently at 2753.

Maidaan VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan: Ticket Price

The highest priced ticket for Maidaan is Rs 1900 at Delhi: PVR Director’s Cut, Ambience Mall. In Mumbai, Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza tickets are priced at Rs 1400, and INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli are priced at Rs 1600. The lowest-priced ticket in Mumbai is at Regal Cinema: Colaba at Rs 100 only.

The lowest-priced ticket for Maidaan is Rs 50 in Hyderabad’s Rama Krishna 70mm: Abids.

Coming to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the highest-priced ticket stands the same as Maidaan in Delhi: PVR Director’s Cut, Ambience Mall at Rs 1900.

Maidaan VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan: Screen Count & Run Time

The Runtime of BMCM is 2 hours and 38 minutes, and the film was released on 3500 screens in India. Meanwhile, with a run time of 3 hours and 1 minute, Maidaan has released 2500 screens in India and 1600 screens overseas.

Maidaan VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan: Tickets Sold

As per early reports in advance booking for day 1, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has sold 47K tickets excluding the blocked seats, while Akshay Kumar’s film has sold 1.8 lakh tickets excluding the blocked seats.

Maidaan VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan: Booking Trends

In the booking trends, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan was performing better last evening, with 2.9K tickets booked in one hour. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan booked 2.52K tickets in one hour. This number keeps changing.

So, hope, both films churn out some great numbers at the box office. Let the battle begin!

