83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has finally arrived in cinema halls. Just like Sooryavanshi, this one too faced the wrath of COVID-19 and suffered multiple delays. But as the saying goes “better late than never”. Let’s see how it is faring in the morning shows of day 1.

Most of the critics have watched the film a few days back, and the reports from all around have been highly positive. Of course, the film has been in buzz ever since it was announced, but critics’ reviews have taken the excitement one level up. But is it reflected in footfalls? Let’s see.

Speaking of day 1’s morning shows, occupancy of 20-25% has been recorded. 83 is the second-best of the year for Bollywood after Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi, which had registered a start of 30-35%. As feedback is positive, the response to get better post afternoon shows.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is based on the Indian cricket team’s journey and victory in the 1983 world cup.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who has co-produced the film and is seen in the film essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of the 1983 World Cup-winning team’s skipper Kapil Dev, has shared on social media what the film means to her.

More than anything, Deepika said in an Instagram story, 83 is an emotion, an emotion that words will fall short to describe.

The actress said: “It’s incredible and this is how I define ’83’. For me, ’83’ is not a film, it’s an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film.” (via IANS)

