Ranveer Singh led 83 releases tomorrow all across the country. After Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Pushpa, this biographical sports drama is ready to take theatres by storm. But before that, let’s see how the film is faring in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Bigadne De song

Bigadne Do is a fun track that starts off with the Indian cricket team entering into the 1983 world cup semi-finals. It furthers shows some fun moments of team members from out of the ground. However, here, the response is not that much as 59% of voters have liked it.

Lehra Do song

Lehra Do song starts with the Indian Cricket team losing matches in the world cup, and losing hope at the same time. It picks up towards the end when the team starts fighting back. It’s liked by 62% of our voters.

Trailer

The trailer starts with team India’s match in the 1983 world cup. It further glimpses team India’s position as an underdog during the world cup and how they face the flak from their own fans. It’s liked by 78% of our voters.

Teaser

The teaser is a perfect entry to the intrigue and edge-of-the-seat moments we are all set to witness in the movie. It opens up to a crucial moment when everyone is hooked to what happens at that particular ball and it stops just when we are about to know. It’s liked by 71% of our voters.

Release date update with a new still

When theatres reopening was announced in Maharastra, the makers have unveiled a new release date of Christmas 2021. The date was unveiled with a new still featuring Ranveer and the team. It’s liked by 69% of voters.

Ranveer Singh’s trophy lifting pic

This picture recreated an iconic moment of Kapil Dev lifting the world cup trophy. Ranveer looked impressive as the cricket veteran. It’s liked by 79% of our voters.

Team 83 pictures (reel & real life)

Before the trophy lifting pic, Ranveer had unveiled two exciting posters. One poster creatively shows all the characters in action, another one is a collage of reel-life and real-life Indian Cricket teams posing together. It’s liked by 79% of Koimoi’s voters.

Character posters

Character posters unveiled which actor is playing which cricketer from the 1983 world cup team. Everyone looked absolutely brilliant. The character posters were like by 72% of our voters.

Ranveer’s look

Ranveer’s first look that was released earlier in 2019 made a lot of noise amongst the fans. In the first look, Ranveer could be seen tracing Kapil Dev’s famous Natraj Shot with utmost grace. In another poster, Ranveer can be seen giving an intense look with a leather ball in his hand. It’s liked by 79% of our voters.

On the whole, 83 has received a thumbs up from 74% of voters. The film has already received positive reviews from most of the critics, which is sure to help the film to gain momentum from day 1 itself. With a lot of competition in the form of Pushpa and No Way Home, Ranveer’s film will need to cross big hurdles. Nonetheless, it’s all set to become one of the highest grossers of 2021!

