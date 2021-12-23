Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, who essays the role of Balwinder Sandhu in 83, has posted pictures of him with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad and the film’s lead actor Ranveer Singh.

Ammy took to his Instagram and shared joyful pictures with Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny and of course, Ranveer Singh. In the caption, he wrote: “My journey of 83 @83thefilm swipe right.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the film’s co-producers, missed the special screening in Mumbai as he had left for Delhi to show the film 83 to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, and officials of the ministry.

The exclusive 83 screening was attended by Thakur and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, and Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goel, along with 10 MPs and MLAs.

In 83, Ranveer Singh plays the role of the captain of the 1983 team and cricketing legend, Kapil Dev, who led the underdogs to coveted World Cup glory, beating the mighty two-time previous winners West Indies in the final at Lord’s.

Deepika Padukone, the film’s co-producer, plays Kapil‘s wife, Romi Dev, in the film.

