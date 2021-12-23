Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to hit the theatres this week and the premiere pictures have already taken the internet by storm. The film revolves around India’s win at the 1983 World Cup and how the team managed to storm through the difficulties before becoming world champions. At the end of the movie, the then captain Kapil Dev revealed that the Indian Cricket team slept hungry after their massive win.

For the unversed, the trailer of the film was launched a few weeks back and the anticipation around it has been quite impressive. The audience seems extremely excited to witness the story of the Indian Cricket team who won the tournament despite being termed as the underdogs that year. The movie has been directed by Kabir Khan and will feature a series of popular artists like Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Ammy Virk, amongst others.

A special screening was recently executed for the film 83 and looks like the first reviews are also promising as expected. In the final segment of the film, a special interview has been broadcasted where Kapil dev reveals how the Indian team celebrated the big win. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the ex-captain reveals that the team spent the entire night partying and celebrating with numerous bottles of champagne.

Kapil Dev was also seen expressing concerns over the bill payment that night which, he jokingly mentioned, is still a mystery. The team was visited by numerous entities that night and they barely got a chance to grab dinner. When they finally sat down together to have their meal, they realized that all eateries and restaurants were shut since it was late. Kapil Dev also added at the end that they all went to bed empty stomachs but they weren’t really bothered about it.

