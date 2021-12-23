Akshay Kumar has been a part of numerous multi-hero movies in the past and the list includes blockbusters like Sooryavanshi and Brothers. He has lately been featuring in a bunch of action movies and looks like there is going to be another addition to his filmography. According to a recent report, he will soon be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in a project being hemled by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Akki has lately been gearing up for his next periodic drama film, Prithviraj. He has also been working on Bachchan Pandey and Ram Sethu, which are expected to hit the theatres in 2022. He also plays a key role in Anand L Rai’s romantic drama movie Atarangi Re, which releases this Friday.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas Zafar will soon direct a film with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. It will be bankrolled by Jackky, Deepshikha, and Vashu Bhagnani and will go on floors once the actors finish their current commitments.

Their source close to the development revealed, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning a big scale two hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy. It will go on floors sometime late next year, once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor”

The movie seems like a huge investment with two of the biggest action heroes of the country. The makers look quite confident with the casting as the source also added, “The Bhagnani’s and Ali were always clear on bringing two giant forces in the action space together for this one. And who better than the Khiladi and young action star. It’s going to be among the biggest action spectacles of the Hindi film industry”.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan & Hollywood Actress Samantha Lockwood In A Movie Together?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube