83 starring Ranveer Singh has finally released today all across the country. Based on the 1983 world cup victory of team India, the film is said to be a rollercoaster of emotions for Indian moviegoers, with makers claiming ‘theatres will turn into stadium’. But are people really buying these claims? Let’s take a look at how the film is faring in advance booking for day 1.

Mumbai

Mumbai has picked up amazingly for 83. Today, i.e. on the day of release, the film is showing around 40-45% shows filling fast. The response is the same for both 2D and 3D versions.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is showing a good response with 20-25% shows on the verge to become houseful. Here 2D version is better than 3D.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is on similar lines to Mumbai if Hindi version is to talk about, with around 40-45% shows filling fast for 83. Kannada version is all blank. 2D version of the film is showing a better response than 3D.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is red hot with around 50% shows (Hindi) almost houseful in advance booking. Telugu version has limited shows, and almost all of them are full. 3D is much lower than 2D in ticket sales.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is just about decent with 10-15% shows filling fast for 2D version. 3D version of 83 has just about 10% percent filling fast shows.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is average with just 8-10% shows filling fast in the advance ticket sales.

Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai

Pune is good with 30-35% shows filling fast for 2D. 3D lies in 10-15%.

Kolkata stays average with around 10% filling fast shows for 83, in both 2D and 3D.

Chennai is good with 30-35% shows filling fast in 2D version. 3D version is slightly lower.

