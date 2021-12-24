Kapil Sharma is currently one of the top comedians in India, who even has a successful comedy show that features a number of celebrity guests every week. Apart from television, the actor has worked on some films and a few weeks back his picture with You Don’t Mess with the Zohan director Dennis Dugan went viral. Many speculated that the comedian is collaborating with the international filmmaker and looks like we finally have the answers.

The actor/comedian earlier collaborated with Netflix but no update has been shared yet. Meanwhile, he has acted in films like Firangi and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

As per Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma met Dennis Dugan in Los Angeles where they met to discuss a project, a source told the entertainment portal, “Kapil and Dennis Dugan’s meeting was arranged by their common acquaintance. They spoke about collaborating on a Hinglish (Hindi and English) comedy film and discussed a few ideas with each other. However, this is still on a discussion stage, and they are both hoping to formalise the collaboration soon.”

Sharing a happy picture with Dennis Dugan, Kapil Sharma wrote, “So it’s a fan moment director of “happy gilmore ”, “dont mess with zohan” grown ups” and many more, fantastic writer, and a super human being mr #dennisdugan #beverlyhills #losangeles.”

Earlier the same portal had reported that filmmaker Nandita Das has roped in Kapil for an untitled project. Reportedly, the final talks are underway and it’s not a comedy film.

A source revealed, “Nandita and Kapil Sharma are both excited to collaborate on this project. They come from very different worlds so surely something magical is brewing. They are both looking forward to working with each other and pushing their own boundaries. They will work out on the dates and other logistics once the final paperwork is done. Nandita will also be co-producing the film, with Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment.”

