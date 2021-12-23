India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar often makes headlines for her public appearances and social media photos. Now her video is going viral wherein she can be seen enjoying at the Canadian-Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s concert at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

Sara is quite popular on social media and she has 1.6 million followers on Instagram. She is currently holidaying in Goa and has shared stunning pictures from her vacation.

Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar and Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi were spotted dancing their heart out to the famous Punjabi song ‘Brown Munde’. The video is going viral on social media. The video has been shared by Zee News on Twitter.

#SachinTendulkar's daughter #SaraTendulkar grooves to 'Brown Munde' at a concert in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8bdnbf9bHb — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) December 22, 2021

Now Sara is having a gala time in Goa. She had previously shared a picture of herself dressed in a pretty floral outfit. She looked radiant as she posed with a bunch of roses in her hand. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Hello Goa,” in the caption.

Sara Tendulkar also visited a restaurant in Goa wherein she enjoyed absolutely scrumptious dishes. She was seen sporting a chic outfit as she made the most of her outing. Sharing the picture she captioned, “Laughing because I saw the salad dressing.”

Soon after she shared the picture, Sara’s fans and followers flooded the comments section with words such as “beautiful” and “gorgeous”.

It is also worth pointing out that Sara Tendulkar recently made her modelling debut and collaborated with a popular clothing brand for the same. She made her grand debut alongside Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. She took to Instagram to post pictures and a video from the photoshoot.

