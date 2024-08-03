Amitabh Bachchan has been happily married to Jaya Bachchan since 1973. But old tales about his alleged affair with Rekha surface on the internet time and again. Do you know his wife once teared up in the projection room after watching their lovemaking scenes, and it made Big B allegedly make a brutal decision for life? Scroll below for all the details.

There have been many occasions when Rekha has come out in the open and unapologetically confessed her feelings for Big B. She once declared that a whiff of Amitabh was enough for her to be happy. One can only wonder how Jaya would have felt or reacted to such interviews.

In 1978, Rekha told Stardust that she witnessed Amitabh Bachchan and his family watching Muqaddar Ka Sikandar through a projection room. She said, “Once, I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row, and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face.”

The experience was indeed harrowing for Jaya Bachchan, and the consequences were witnessed only a week later. Rekha claimed that people from the Bollywood industry had already told her that Amitabh Bachchan was never going to work with her again. “A week later, everybody in the industry was telling me that he had made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me,” she added.

And the claims did come out true! Amitabh never worked with Rekha again, except Silsila, which also starred Jaya and featured their real-life equations.

Silsila featured Rekha in the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s lover, while Jaya Bachchan played his wife. Unfortunately, the Yash Chopra directorial tanked at the box office.

