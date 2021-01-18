Jamie Lever Turns Into A Host With Flipkart's Latest Quiz Show ‘For Your Information’

Do you have a knack for entertainment, pop culture, sports, or current affairs? Are you always ready to learn more and know more? What if your obsession to know it all led you to win exciting prizes? Flipkart Video announces the launch of its brand-new interactive quiz show ‘For Your Information’ hosted by actor-comedian Jamie Lever. Making her digital debut, Jamie gave audiences a sneak peek into her funny, girl-next-door persona in the show. Launching tomorrow, the series will feature 4-5-minute episodes each day on the Flipkart App.

Advertisement

Jamie, daughter of legendary comedian and Bollywood actor Johnny Lever, will be seen portraying a budding journalist who is smart, inquisitive, and always on the hunt for the latest “scoop”. Known for her uncanny impressions of renowned Bollywood actors, Jamie will take viewers through interesting and engaging questions during each episode. The interactive quiz will cover topics ranging from pop culture, to sports, politics, Bollywood, and more – all with a pinch of humour. ‘For Your Information’ promises to be the perfect combination of wit, entertainment, and comedy.

Advertisement

Commenting on her collaboration with Flipkart Video, host Jamie Lever said, “I am beyond excited to partner with Flipkart Video to create something as fun and engaging as For Your Information. This show marks many firsts for me – from hosting my first interactive show to making my debut on a video platform. I am always looking to experiment, and this show with Flipkart Video gives me the chance to do just that. I have a blast portraying this funny, inquisitive girl-next-door character and I cannot wait for the audiences to watch the show, play, and win exciting prizes.”

Is time to put on your thinking caps and win big, as ‘For Your Information’ featuring Jamie Lever goes live on the Flipkart App starting tomorrow, 16th January.

Link to the snippet video:

Flipkart Video is an in-app interactive video platform from India’s homegrown consumer internet company, Flipkart. Launched in 2019, Flipkart Video is reimagining digital entertainment for the mobile world. With a tech-forward approach that combines interactivity and gamification for short-form snackable content, Flipkart Video continues to create a differentiated experience for mobile-first users. It combines content with commerce by rewarding users as they are entertained, thereby truly elevating the user’s journey on the platform. Flipkart Video continues to stand apart and stay ahead, as it carves a niche for entertainment and engagement in India.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt, After Getting Hospitalised, Gets Back To The Sets Of Gangubai Kathiawadi Within A Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube