With a view towards building a wholesome entertainment ecosystem, MX Studios announces its association with Dubai Economy & Tourism for an adventure-packed three-episodic mini-series A Spin Around Dubai. Starring siblings Jamie and Jesse Lever, the series will stream exclusively on MX Player starting today (5th January 2023).

Popular comedy duo and siblings, Jamie and Jesse Lever who are known for their whimsical content share a passion for adventure during family holidays. On the hunt for their next destination, they choose Dubai, a city that offers timeless experiences and adventures. Only, this journey has a twist as they head to Dubai with no itinerary and just a spinning wheel in hand that decides where they head to in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series explores nine exciting locations and quirky activities that the siblings undertake with their own comical twists. From witnessing a desert sunrise in a hot air balloon to a fountain show with a magnificent view of the Burj Khalifa, or experiencing the edge walk on the 53rd floor of the Sky Views Observatory, to meeting master chef Vineet Bhatia who matches the duo’s vibe, Jamie and Jesse will take the audiences through some of Dubai’s finest locations whilst being their hilarious selves.

Elaborating on their adventures, Jamie Lever said, “This is our first series together and we are extremely excited to see how the audiences react. We hope we have managed to create excitement and showcase the true connection with Dubai, its people, and its culture. This series taught me that sometimes, the best experiences are those which are unplanned and I think both Jesse and I can’t wait to come back to Dubai for more such adventures and let that wheel keep spinning”

Jesse Lever further added saying, “Other than getting the chance to discover such a wonderful city and its adrenaline-filled activities with Jamie – it was the unique experience that ‘A Spin Around Dubai’ offered us. Dubai has always been known for its innovative experiences and architecture but what we’ve shot is a variety of memorable experiences and I can’t wait for audiences to stream the show and start planning their unplanned vacation.”

Unravel the true spirit of Dubai with A Spin Around Dubai that will stream exclusively on MX Player from 5th January 2023.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Covers Her Face As Shutterbugs Spot Her With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya, Netizens Joke “Behen Dar Gayi, Behen Dar Gayi” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News