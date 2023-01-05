Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are new love birds in the town and their constant public appearances have left Janhvi’s fans in complete awe. The duo has been painting the town red with their mushy romance for some time now.

Many media reports claimed that the couple is head over heels in love with each other. For the unversed, the duo was allegedly dating even before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018. But soon after her Dhadak debut, they parted ways. According to reports, they have now decided to give their relationship another chance.

Last evening Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin Rhea Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner party at her residence. The dinner party was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. However, it was Janhvi Kapoor who caught everyone’s attention. The Gunjan Saxena actress was spotted arriving for the dinner along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikar Pahariya in the same car. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Janhvi can be seen hiding her face while making an entry to Rhea Kapoor’s residency. The duo was dressed in casuals and were all smiles but netizens were quick to respond and bombarded the comments section with not–so–lovely comments.

A user wrote, “Behen dar gyi, Behen Dar gyi.”

“Boyfriend nhi, driver hai uska,” another user wrote.

“Oh Orry Ko chod ke dusra boyfriend bna liya,” another user pointed out.

“Film toh chalti nhi iski, iska boyfriend dekh kar hum kya kare”, a user wrote.

“Galat Kaam Kar ke ayi hai, tabhi muh chupa rahi hai”, another comment read.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is winning hearts through her stealing performances ever since she made her Bollywood debut. The actress was last seen in the crime thriller Milli and she has many films in the pipeline, including Bawaal, Bade Miyan -Chote Miyan, and Dostana 2, among others.

