The way Yami Gautam Dhar owned the year with her power-packed performances one after the other was truly praiseworthy. The actress truly gave a strong imprint of her caliber by choosing a strong script that justifies her potential as an actor at the best. In 2022, the actress truly delivered some impeccable performances with ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, and ‘Lost’ which also grabbed her some national and international recognition.

It is the sheer epitome of Yami’s eye for script selection that made her a part of some wonderful stories. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently during an interview, Yami Gautam Dhar was seen speaking about choosing scripts with quality content as she said, “Through cinema which is such a powerful medium, if you get a chance, if you get a script which in its own way is engaging you as an audience and at the same time talking to you just almost like one to one then they stand out and for me, that’s what happens when I read ‘A Thursday’ when it came to me and it became more than just a film, more than just a role and it was one of the heaviest films for me”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam Dhar has more power-packed performances lined up with projects like ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, ‘OMG2’, and ‘Dhoom Dham’ among other unannounced projects.

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Left Karan Johar & Alia Bhatt In Splits With Her Naughty Reply On Being Asked About The First Thing She Notices About Men

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News