After delivering one of the finest performances of 2022 with ‘Vikram Vedha’, Hrithik Roshan dove headfirst into ‘Fighter’, India’s first aerial action entertainer. Known to get under the skin of his characters including physical transformations to meet the requirement of his roles, the actor underwent a gruelling 12-week body transformation for Fighter under the guidance of international celebrity trainer, Kris Gethin.

Voted the World’s Number 1 transformation expert, Kris on his podcast recently cited Hrithik Roshan as an example of hardwork and discipline.

Opening up on his journey with the actor, Kris said, “What a lot of people do not know about Hrithik, is that he works really hard. I remember working with Hrithik back in like 2013, and he didn’t take a day off for 7 months. He worked his ass off and sometimes those hours were like starting at 4 o’clock in the morning, finishing at 7 o’clock in the evening. And it’s exhausting work but he would always hit his targets, eat his meals, go to bed early.

Of course sometimes it was a struggle if he had to shoot throughout the night but he would always get his workouts in,” recalled Kris about his previous training experience with the actor.

The unrivalled authority to help millions of people transform their body no matter their circumstances, was all praise for Hrithik Roshan stating that his commitment even in terms of diet and fitness is unshakeable.

Taking to social media earlier Kris Gethin said, “Do you make Excuses or Commitments?⁣ Most people fail when it comes to food. Hrithik Roshan and I are pictured here eating a meal just a couple of days ago while having a meeting at a building site. ⁣He didn’t leave the meeting or the building site, he just ate his cold meal as it was meal time (he eats 6 daily plus a protein shake) because he is committed to his goals.”

