Box Office - Sooraj Pancholi’s Time To Dance and Sharman Joshi’s Fauji Calling have negligible collections

Other than Roohi, two more films released in the last couple of days – Time To Dance and Fauji Calling. While former released yesterday, latter had arrived on Thursday itself. Neither of the two has made any impact whatsoever at the box office.

Time To Dance sees Sooraj Pancholi in the lead but its promotion and marketing has been zilch with visibility even lesser than the actor’s last release Satellite Shankar. It is as if the team didn’t want the film’s release to be known. The film arrived at a token show or two and the collections are near to negligible with less than 10 lakhs* coming in.

In comparison, the team of Fauji Calling did try at least to some extent to create some buzz. The release too was wider than much bigger Time To Dance as there were two-three shows allocated at certain properties. However, even after two days in the running, there is nothing much to write home about as the collections have stayed under the 10 lakhs* mark.

With neither the reviews nor word of mouth really helping the two films find any added visibility, Time To Dance as well as Fauji Calling may just stay in there for a week before Mumbai Saga arrives and takes over the screens on the coming Friday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

