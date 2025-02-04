Shahid Kapoor led Deva witnessed a big fall on Monday as collections fell below the crore mark. It faces stiff competition from Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, but it looks like the tables are turning. Scroll below for the early trends on day 5.

As per the latest update, Deva has earned 2.45-2.85 crores on its first Tuesday. It may have suffered around 10% drop compared to 2.88 crores earned on the previous day. The total box office collections now stand between 24.85-25.25 crores.

Ever since its release on January 31, 2025, the footfalls of the Shahid Kapoor starrer have been impacted by Sky Force. However, it has witnessed slightly better ticket sales than Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day 2025 release on Tuesday.

Deva witnessed an occupancy of 5% during the morning shows, which grew to 7.70% during the afternoon and 8.30% during the evening shows. It concluded day 5 with an occupancy of 11.70% during the night shows.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 5.87 crores

Day 2: 6.61 crores

Day 3: 7.04 crores

Day 4: 2.88 crores

Day 5: 2.45-2.85 crores (estimates)

Total: 24.85-25.25 crores

Deva vs Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 grossers

Shahid Kapoor is a tremendous actor but has not been very lucky at the box office. In his career, he has only delivered two films that have crossed the 200 crore mark. In fact, none of his other films even landed in the 100 crore club.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s 10 highest-grossing films below:

Padmaavat: 300.26 crores Kabir Singh: 278.24 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crores R…Rajkumar: 64 crores Udta Punjab: 59.6 crores Haider: 58.30 crores Shaandaar: 42 crores Kaminey: 42 crores Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.85 crores Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 37.26 crores

Deva only needs to earn around 12 crores more to enter the list by beating Batti Gul Metere Chalu. The feat is very much achievable!

