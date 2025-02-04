Akshay Kumar led Sky Force is suffering from mid-week blues. There’s a lot at stake as the action drama is made on a whopping budget of 160 crores. After facing a considerable dip on the second Monday, the box office collections further dropped on day 12. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest.

Tuesday Early Estimates

It remained crucial for the action drama to stay above the 2 crore mark on Wednesday. Although it enjoyed a decent run until the second weekend, the battle still hasn’t been won. It must maintain a strong momentum in order to attain success at the box office.

As per early trends, Sky Force added box office collections in the range of 1.75-2 crores on day 12. It witnessed another dip of 18-6% compared to 2.15 crores* earned on the second Tuesday. The 12-day total at the domestic market will conclude somewhere between 123.40-123.65 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 99.70 crores

Weekend 2: 19.80 crores

Day 11: 2.15 crores*

Day 12: 1.75-2 crores (estimates)

Total: 123.40-123.65 crores

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Sky Force is made on an estimated budget of 160 crores. This means the producers have recovered around 77% of the total budget. It is still 37 crores away from achieving the breakeven stage.

Akshay Kumar starrer was expected to conclude its lifetime around the 150 crore mark. However, Badass Ravikumar is releasing this Friday. If the content clicks with the audience, the journey will get tougher for the Republic Day 2025 release.

Sky Force has one more day to mint moolah, and hopefully, it will bring 2 crore+ on Thursday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

