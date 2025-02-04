The second week has started on an expected note for Sky Force. The collections fell below the 5 crore mark last Friday. While the much-needed weekend boost raised some hopes, it has witnessed a big fall on day 11. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Day 11 Expectations

After collections boosted to 7 crores+ during the last weekend, Sky Force was predicted to hold itself well on the second Monday. It needed to at least remain on similar lines as last Friday, which brought 4.60 crores. However, that is not the case, as there’s been almost a 53% drop in earnings.

The official figures are out and Sky Force has minted 2.15 crores* on day 11. It is facing strong competition from Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, which witnessed much better footfalls on its first Monday.

The 11-day total at the Indian box office now concludes at 121.65 crores. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 99.70 crores

Weekend 2: 19.80 crores

Day 11: 2.15 crores*

Akshay Kumar’s 10 highest-grossing films!

Sky Force is inches away from beating Airlift (129 crores) to enter Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films of all time. Earlier, that feat was predicted to be achieved mid-week. But given the current trend, it may take longer than that!

It is to be noted that Sky Force has huge potential to achieve new milestones for Akshay Kumar. After Airlift, it could also surpass Rowdy Rathore (131 crores) and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores). It was also predicted to achieve the 150 crore mark and surpass OMG 2 to take the seventh spot among his highest grossers.

However, Badass Ravikumar is releasing in theatres on February 7, 2024. There’s also Loveyapa starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan. Amid massive competition, the pace may slow down, affecting its lifetime expectations.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

