After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hera Pheri, and Singh Is Kinng, another Akshay Kumar film is gearing up for a new installment. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to produce Rowdy Rathore 2, almost 12 years after the first film. Will it feature the superstar, or will he be replaced? Scroll below for all we know!

Director signed?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had produced Rowdy Rathore (2012). As per a report by Pinkvilla, the filmmaker has locked the plot of the sequel. A source close to the development informs, “The basic idea of Rowdy Rathore 2 has been in place for the longest time, and SLB was looking to partner with right forces to developing a banger of a sequel to this 2012 blockbuster. His thoughts have aligned with Prem and the duo is working towards developing the script of Rowdy Rathore 2.”

Production

Director Prem is currently working on Dhruva Sarja’s KD – The Devil. After the release of the film, he will dive deep into the pre-production of the Rowdy Rathore sequel. Currently, the script is being finalized. The team will go on the floors by the end of 2025.

Casting

Will Akshay Kumar return for Rowdy Rathore 2? The source responds, “We shall know that at the right time. It could be Akshay Kumar, a new hero or who knows, a two-hero film too.”

The casting will reportedly begin in the Summer of next year. Currently, a lot of names are being circulated on the internet. Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Tiger Shroff are reportedly being considered if Akshay Kumar does not return or, in case Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans a two-hero film.

About Rowdy Rathore

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Rowdy Rathore was the Hindi remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu. The ensemble cast featured Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nassar, Gurdeep Kohli, Yashpal Sharma and Paresh Ganatra. It was a super-hit at the box office with lifetime earnings of 131 crores.

