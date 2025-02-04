Kollywood is gearing up for an exciting action thriller, and the anticipation is sky-high. Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan are arriving in theatres with Vidaamuyarchi, a film based on the Hollywood crime drama Breakdown (1997). It is enjoying some earth-shattering trends in advance booking. Scroll below for the box office updates on day 1.

Pre-sales for opening day

As per Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi has registered advance booking sales of 11.10 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day, as of 11AM today. It has witnessed an impressive boost of 228% in the last 48 hours. Over 5.86 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation from a total of 5,228 shows.

It is currently only available in the Tamil 2D version. However, South films are performing really well in the Hindi belt. Recently, Marco and Madha Gaja Raja were released in Hindi. It is to be seen whether Lyca Productions eventually follows a similar route.

As expected, Ajith Kumar is performing the best in Tamil Nadu, contributing to around 87% of the total pre-sales. Odisha, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are among other leading circuits.

Vidaamuyarchi vs Top 3 advance booking of 2025

Game Changer: 31.60 crores

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 12.40 crores

Daaku Maharaaj: 9.10 crores

Ajith Kumar starrer has already surpassed the pre-sales of Daaku Maharaj by 21% higher collections. There are still two more days until release, which means it will comfortably surpass Sankranthiki Vasthunam to score the second-highest advance booking of 2025. The trends are highly favorable and may achieve the 20 crore mark.

More about Vidaamuyarchi

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Tamil film features an ensemble cast of Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramanian. It is produced by Lyca Productions.

It will be released in theatres worldwide on February 6, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

