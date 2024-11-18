Dune: Prophecy is the highly awaited prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster film franchise. The HBO series is set 10,000 years before the movie’s events and follows the establishment of The Sisterhood. The show revolves around sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who form the Bene Gesserit sect, which eventually rises to power. Since the sci-fi series will be aired on HBO, all the episodes will not be dropped simultaneously. Read on to check out the release schedule of Dune: Prophecy.

Dune: Prophecy: Release Schedule

Dune: Prophecy is going to feature only six episodes. The show premieres on HBO on November 17th, 2024, and will release one episode weekly every Sunday. All the episodes will air at 9 PM ET. Apart from the linear release on HBO, the show will simultaneously be streamed on Max. The complete release schedule is as below:

Episode 1: The Hidden Hand: November 17th, 2024

Episode 2: Two Wolves: November 24th, 2024

Episode 3: Sisterhood Above All: December 1st, 2024

Episode 4: December 8th, 2024

Episode 5: December 15th, 2024

Episode 6: Season Finale: December 22nd, 2024

Dune: Prophecy: Storyline

The show is based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s book Sisterhood of Dune. The official synopsis of the series reads: “From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Dune: Prophecy stars a talented ensemble cast, including Emily Watson as Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen, Olivia Williams as Sister Tula Harkonnen, Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen, and Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline.

The rest of the cast includes Chloe Lea, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Chris Mason, Josh Heuston, Edward Davis, Jihae, and Tabu. The series is developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker.

