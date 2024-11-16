Over the years, Cobra Kai has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The series is a sequel to The Karate Kid franchise and continues the story of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The martial arts comedy-drama recently finished airing the second part of its sixth season. This has left the audience wondering if and when there will be a Cobra Kai Season 7. Here is everything we know so far.

Is There Going To Be Cobra Kai Season 7?

Unfortunately, Cobra Kai will not be returning with a seventh season. The show is set to end with its sixth season. The decision was announced upon the renewal of Season 6 in January 2023. The show was not canceled by Netflix; instead, the makers wanted to end the show based on the storyline.

At the time, series creator and showrunner Jon Hurwitz wrote on X, “We’ve always wanted to end Cobra Kai on our own terms. Netflix didn’t tell us it was the last season. We told them it was the last season. We’ve always wanted to end ‘Cobra Kai’ on our own terms and we are grateful we have the opportunity to do so.”

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Will Arrive In February 2025

While the show is not going to have another season, fans still have something to look forward to. Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 will be released on Netflix on February 13, 2025. This will mark the final five episodes of the show, which will conclude not only the story of the series but also the Karate Kid films.

“For the final five [episodes], it’s not only closing out ‘Cobra Kai’ as a series, but it’s digging all the way back to the Karate Kid movies. It’s a resolution for a lot of these characters and new beginnings for them as well in different ways. And it’s going to be a really fun, fulfilling final five episodes, I think, for fans of this franchise,” Hurwitz said in an interview with Gizmodo in July 2024.

Meanwhile, there are plans for several spin-offs based in the same universe, so the Cobra Kai world will continue in one way or the other. Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, and Mary Mouser in the leading roles.

