So, about that Harry Potter TV series? Don’t hold your breath waiting for Daniel Radcliffe to show up. The actor who made The Boy Who Lived a global icon isn’t planning to appear in the Harry Potter reboot.

In a chat with E! News, Radcliffe quickly shut down any rumors of reprising the titular role in the show. “I don’t think so,” he said. “I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it.” Translation: He’s fine stepping aside and letting the new crew take over. The 34-year-old actor is all about watching the magic unfold like the rest of us—no need to resurrect his old role.

When asked if he’d consider joining if the Max production team came knocking, Daniel Radcliffe played it cool, saying, “I’m gonna be a politician about this,” with a grin. “And not deal in hypotheticals.” Classic Radcliffe move—keeping it chill and not giving anything away.

Warner Bros. is all in on the new Harry Potter series. CEO David Zaslav confirmed they’re considering a 2026 release during a February earnings call. The plan? A multi-season show that dives deeper into the wizarding world than the films ever did. Zaslav was hyped, saying the studio and Rowling are pumped to bring the franchise back. “Both sides are thrilled to be reigniting this franchise,” he said.

But let’s keep it real—this isn’t a “returning cast” situation. No Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint. The new series will bring fresh faces to play Harry, Hermione, and Ron, giving the wizarding world a new feel.

While there’s still plenty of mystery surrounding the project, one thing is clear: Rowling will be executive producing, even though her controversial views have made headlines in recent years. When asked about it, Max’s boss, Casey Bloys, called it a “very online conversation” and emphasized that the focus would be on the Harry Potter story’s positive themes—love, friendship, and self-acceptance.

Rowling added, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me,” as she gears up for this new adaptation. She’s looking forward to seeing the extra depth the long-form TV format can bring to the beloved series.

So, while Daniel Radcliffe won’t be donning his glasses for the Harry Potter reboot, we’ve got the 2026 series to watch—and who knows what new magic it’ll bring!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Ben Affleck Said No To Directing In James Gunn’s DC Universe: “Absolutely Not”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News