Renee Zellweger’s romantic comedy Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has surpassed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. The film proved to be a financial success despite not being released in the United States. It is earning decent numbers at the international box office. However, as per reports, it will remain the lowest grossing in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Bridget Jones franchise has four films, the first of which came out in 2001, over twenty years ago. According to The Numbers, the franchise has grossed over $856.8 million worldwide. The franchise is based on the book series by Helen Fielding. Zellweger plays the titular role, along with an ensemble supporting cast. The rom-com follows the story and life of Bridget Jones and the primary characters, including Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver.

Renee Zellweger’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy finished its fifth weekend this weekend, collecting winning numbers once again across over 78 markets. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it collected a substantial $5.7 million on its fifth weekend at the international box office. It showcased incredible holds overseas, with a drop of -32.6% only from last weekend.

As per the analysis, the 4th Bridget Jones movie has hit the $120 million milestone internationally. The film has collected $120.7 million across over 78 markets on its 5th weekend. For the unversed, the film had a reported production budget of $50 million, and it has already clocked in 141.4% more than the price tag. It has been Certified Fresh by the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, who gave it a substantial 89%. The audience gave it 74% and is enjoying a favorable time at the cinemas.

Renee Zellweger’s fourth Bridget Jones movie is being marketed as the last installment in the franchise, but nothing has been officially announced. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was released internationally on February 14. In the United States, it was released digitally on Peacock.

