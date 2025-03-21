John Abraham’s The Diplomat isn’t making much noise at ticket windows. It started promisingly but couldn’t cover much of a distance. Yesterday, it wrapped up the opening week at the Indian box office, and though the overall collection isn’t big, the positive thing is that there was hardly any drop between Monday and Thursday. As a result, a fair number came on the board by the end of day 7.

The Diplomat at the Indian box office

The political thriller opened much better than expected on the opening day, earning 4.03 crores. Since word-of-mouth was favorable, a healthy jump was expected over the weekend, but that was surprisingly missing. Still, a decent 13.45 crores came in. On Monday, it witnessed a brutal drop and earned 1.53 crores. However, between Monday and Wednesday, there was hardly any drop.

After earning 1.53 crores on day 4, The Diplomat earned 1.51 crores on day 5, followed by 1.52 crores on day 6. Yesterday, on day 7, there was some fall, but it was negligible as 1.44 crores came in. So, overall, a fair total of 19.45 crore net was accumulated at the Indian box office in week 1.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 4.03 crores

Day 2- 4.68 crores

Day 3- 4.74 crores

Day 4- 1.53 crores

Day 5- 1.51 crores

Day 6- 1.52 crores

Day 7- 1.44 crores

Total- 19.45 crores

Surpasses Fateh and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s re-release

With 19.45 crores in the kitty, The Diplomat has crossed Fateh (18.87 crores), and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s re-release (19.09 crores) on the list of top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood/ Hindi films in 2025. It’s currently the seventh highest-grosser, and very soon, it’ll cross Emergency’s 20.48 crores.

Top 10 Bollywood/ Hindi grossers of 2025:

Chhaava- 585.81 crores

Sky Force- 134.93 crores

Game Changer (Hindi)- 37.47 crores

Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release)- 35.55 crores

Deva- 33.97 crores

Emergency- 20.48 crores

The Diplomat- 19.45 crores

YJHD (re-release)- 19.09 crores

Fateh- 18.87 crores

Badass Ravi Kumar- 13.78 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

