The juggernaut of Chhaava has completed five weeks in theatres. In this glorious journey, the film broke several records and made new ones. Regarding the Telugu-dubbed version, it has turned out to be a winner in its theatrical run of two weeks. Yes, there was a massive drop during the second week, but it earned enough to secure its place as Bollywood’s fourth highest-grossing film in Telugu. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of 14 days!

How did Chhaava (Telugu) perform in the first two weeks?

Despite being watched by many in Hindi, the Vicky Kaushal starrer managed to secure healthy traction for its Telugu-dubbed version. It started well by earning 2.63 crores. With positive word-of-mouth, good numbers kept coming, and the opening week closed at 11.80 crores. In the second week, the film clearly faced a harsh decline, and between day 8 and day 14, it added only 2.61 crores.

Overall, Chhaava (Telugu) has earned 14.41 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days. This is a really good sum, as it was released three weeks after the original Hindi version.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1- 11.80 crores

Week 2- 2.61 crores

Total- 14.41 crores

Vicky Kaushal might fail to touch Ranbir Kapoor’s Film

With 14.41 crores already in the kitty, Chhaava is currently Bollywood’s fourth highest-grossing film in Telugu. The next target is Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra (15.27 crores). The gap between the two films is just 86 lakh, but the Vicky Kaushal starrer might still struggle to get there.

Today, several Telugu films have been released in theatres, including the relaunch of Salaar. In this situation, Chhaava (Telugu) has suffered a massive decline in show count, directly impacting the box office run. Unless there is extraordinary growth over the weekend, the chances of beating Brahmastra are very low.

So, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to remain untouched. Surprisingly, Vicky Kaushal managed to beat one film each of Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) and Salman Khan (Tiger 3). He also surpassed Aamir Khan’s highest-grosser in Telugu (Dhoom 3).

Meanwhile, the original Hindi version will continue to dominate the show until Sikandar arrives in theatres next Sunday.

