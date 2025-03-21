Amid huge anticipation, Salaar has finally re-released on the big screen. The makers played smart by commencing the advance booking over a week ago, as it helped create a strong buzz around the film. The impressive ticket sales did create an initial positive perception, but as far as record opening is concerned, it looks like Prabhas won’t be able to dethrone Pawan Kalyan. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 pre-sales report at the Indian box office!

Final day 1 advance booking report

Ever since the bookings commenced, Prabhas fans have gone crazy. However, the magnum opus couldn’t cover a large distance after the initial rush. As per the final update, the Tollywood action thriller closed its day 1 advance booking by selling over 1.36 lakh tickets at the Indian box office. In the collection, it equals 1.73 crore gross.

When Salaar (re-release) kicked off its sales, one expected it to comfortably cross the 2.50 crore mark, but it didn’t happen. The major contribution has come from Telangana (82 lakh), followed by Andhra Pradesh (76 lakh) and Karnataka (13 lakh). Among cities, Hyderabad is at the top with a pre-sales collection of 62 lakh gross.

Salaar fails to beat Gabbar Singh!

With Salaar, Prabhas was expected to deliver the biggest opening among re-releases at the Indian box office. But now, it seems the film will fall short of the required collection. In terms of day 1 pre-sales, Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh amassed 3.41 crore gross. Pawan is ahead with a 97.10% higher pre-sales collection if a comparison is made.

Coming to the actual day 1 collection, Gabbar Singh smashed around 5.75 crore net, thus registering the biggest opening among re-releases at the Indian box office. Salaar (re-release) will need to show excellent occupancy throughout the day to beat this. The show count is in favor of the Prabhas starrer, as it has secured over 960 shows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

