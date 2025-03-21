Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Salaar is creating hysteria with its re-release at the box office. However, despite a lot of intrigue, the film has failed to beat the best re-releases of the Telugu film industry. The ticket pre-sales for the film stand at a total of 102K!

When it comes to Indian re-releases, Prabhas’s action-biggie has failed to surpass the final pre-sales registered by the recent historic Indian re-release Sanam Teri Kasam.

Prabhas Fails To Beat Top Telugu Films!

Salaar registered the fourth best ticket pre-sales for a Telugu re-release with 100K ticket sales failing to beat the ticket pre-sales of the top 3 Telugu re-releases on BMS – Gabbar Singh’s 175K ticket sales, Murari’s 145K ticket sales and Businessman’s 145K ticket sales in advance.

Prabhas VS Top 5

Interestingly, Prabhas failed to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales for an Indian film as well. The list is ruled by Interstellar re-release, which registered a ticket sale of 234K on BMS followed by the top 3 Telugu re-releases, Gabbar Singh, Murari, and Businessman!

The fifth spot is claimed by Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, which registered a ticket sale of 134K on BMS. Salaar, however, surpassed the advance ticket sales of Thalapathy Vijay‘s Ghilli on BMS. Ghilli Re-release registered a ticket sale of only 88K on BMS.

Check out the top ticket pre-sales for Indian re-releases on BMS.

Interstellar: 234K Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari: 166K Businessman: 145K Sanam Teri Kasam: 134K Salaar: 102K Ghilli: 88K SVSC: 78K Indra: 64K YJHD: 42K

Salaar Re-Release Box Office

It would be interesting to see if Salaar’s re-release creates any records at the box office, surpassing the re-release collections of some of the best-performing Indian films, including Ghilli, Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Murari, Gabbar Singh, and others! All eyes are on the opening day collection!

