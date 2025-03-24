Snow White’s mixed reviews and underwhelming debut have benefitted the MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World. The movie has surpassed a major milestone globally, which is probably its last milestone as well. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s MCU movie has completed its sixth weekend on a happy note. It has also officially surpassed Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. Angelina Jolie’s Eternals is the next target. Keep scrolling for more.

This weekend has been one of the slowest in recent times. Despite being a tentpole movie, Snow White underperformed at the box office, earning $43 million in the US on its opening weekend. The MCU flick is also experiencing an underwhelming time at the box office, but it has maintained a stronghold for the past few days. Captain America prevented it from being among the top three lowest-grossing films in the MCU.

According to Luiz Fernando, the trade analyst, Captain America: Brave New World had a stronghold at the US box office. It collected $4.1 million on its 6th three-day weekend. It has witnessed a decline of –28.1 % from last weekend; Captain America 4 lost 350 theatres on Friday with the arrival of Snow White. Anthony Mackie’s movie has hit the $192.1 million cume in North America. It is expected to earn between $200 million and $210 million in its US run.

Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, Captain America 4 grossed a decent $3.1 million on its 6th weekend. It has dropped by -48.3% from last weekend and has thus crossed a significant milestone at the international box office as well. Captain America’s fourth installment has hit the $208.7 million international cume, surpassing the $200 million milestone from over 53 markets. Allied to its $192.1 million domestic cume, the film’s global haul has surpassed Black Adam’s $393.5 million haul and hit a significant milestone.

Captain America: Brave New World has reached the $400.8 million cume at the worldwide box office. It is expected to beat Eternals‘ $402.1 million soon. It is eyeing a global run between $415 million and $425 million. Made on a reported budget of $180 million, Captain America 4 was released on February 14 and is still running in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

