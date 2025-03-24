Mickey 17 completed four weekends at the overseas markets and finally surpassed its first major milestone worldwide. Robert Pattinson’s film is heading for a financially heavy box office loss as it has failed to mint in enough revenue for it to be a success. The sci-fi film has received good reviews from critics; however, this is not helping it earn money at the theatres. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film stayed at the top of the domestic box office chart in the United States in the first week of its release. However, it has now left the top 3. Bong Joon Ho’s film has been performing well in South Korea only. For the unversed, Pattinson-led movie was made on a hefty budget of $118 million, excluding the marketing cost.

Mickey 17 lost 1223 theatres on Friday at the box office in North America. It earned $3.9 million on its third Friday, dropping by -48.5% from last weekend. The movie has collected $40.2 million at the US box office so far. The film will not earn much in the United States. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Bong Joon Ho’s film is tracking to earn between $48 million and $53 million run in the United States. The film received a B on CinemaScore.

The trade analyst’s report also revealed Mickey 17 collected $8.1 million on its 4th weekend at the international box office. It has earned $69.8 million overseas from across over 66 markets, including $19.6 million from South Korea alone. The sci-fi movie’s overseas cume, allied to the $40.2 million US cume, has hit the $110 million mark worldwide, crossing its first major milestone. According to Variety’s sources, the film is expected to suffer a financial loss of $75 million to $80 million in its theatrical run.

Mickey 17, directed by Robert Pattinson and starring Mark Ruffalo and Steven Yeun, was released in the theatres on March 7.

