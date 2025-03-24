Sean Baker’s small-budget Indie film won the most Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards. The film returned to the cinemas after the Oscars and has hit a significant milestone at the box office in North America. It has earned an enormous amount of revenue in its theatrical, and the film has hit its home streaming network as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mikey Madison won the Best Actress Oscar, defying all the predictions as people thought Demi Moore would lift the Academy Award just like she won every single award this season. Previously she appeared in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scream. This Sean Baker directorial is a breakthrough in her career. She plays a sex worker in the 2024 movie, earning numerous accolades. She is also the first member of the Gen Z actors to win an acting Oscar.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, as Anora landed on the streaming platform, the exhibitors took away a large number of theatres at the box office in North America. The Indie film collected $156K on its 23rd three-day weekend in the United States. It lost 809 theatres on Friday due to its streaming release and new releases. The film is playing in just 253 theatres.

Sean Baker’s Anora has hit the $20 million cume after running in the US theatres for 157 days. It now stands at the $20.4 million domestic cume. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the movie collected $32.31 million overseas, and thus, the worldwide gross of the film has hit the $52.69 million cume. However, as per media reports, the film was made on a budget of just $6 million.

Mikey Madison’s romantic comedy-drama has collected 8.7 times, or 778.167% more than its small budget of $6 million. It is a huge win for the makers, and with five Oscars to their credit, the film Anora is a huge success. Anora was released in the United States on October 18. The film is now streaming on Hulu and JioHotstar.

