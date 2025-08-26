Mohanlal’s upcoming film Hridayapoorvam surprised everyone with its trailer, and it was well-received. Now, the advance booking for the upcoming comedy drama has commenced, and in a single day, the film has managed to register a good sale on BookMyShow!

The advance bookings of the film commenced on August 25, and in a single day, it managed to register a ticket sale of 23.62K on BMS. On Tuesday, August 26, the advance booking further hit the 25K mark in total till 2 PM. Interestingly, it might be heading towards the top 10 advance sales for a Malayalam film on BMS.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

On August 25, the film managed to hit 23.62K ticket pre-sales on BMS. This is almost 38% of Mammootty’s Bazooka, which registered the 10th highest ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS in 2024-25.

Mohanlal’s Biggest Pre-Sales

Meanwhile, Mohanlal‘s biggest pre-sales is registered by L2: Empuraan that hit a total of 1.33 million sold tickets on BMS in advance. This is followed by Thudarum’s 1.19 million pre-sales. Both films arrived in 2025. Interestingly, if his upcoming film manages to enter the top 10 BMS pre-sales, it would be Mohanlal’s third entry in the list and it will push Bazooka out of the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS.

Hridayapoorvam Needs 40K Ticket Pre-Sales

To push Bazooka out of the top 10 BMS pre-sales for a Malayalam film, Hridayapoorvam needs to hit 40K sold tickets and claim the tenth spot. From there, it would be an exciting journey to see where the film will land in the top 10.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS in 2024-25.

L2: Empuraan: 1.33 Million Thudarum: 1.19 Million Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 503K Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 309K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Turbo: 161K Aavesham: 104K Marco: 103K Manjummel Boys: 84K Bazooka: 65.08K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Inches Away From Becoming Kollywood’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News