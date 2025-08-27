Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari is making all the right kind of noises at the box office, with the advance booking of the film commencing for selected theaters. The film is already turning a rage with its music hitting the right notes. On the first day of the advance booking, the film managed to surpass a big superstar film!

Sidharth & Janhvi Overtake Salman Khan!

On the opening day of the advance sales on BookMyShow, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com managed to surpass Salman Khan’s Sikandar. In the first 24 hours, of the advance booking, Sikandar, managed to register a ticket sale of 5.72K!

Param Sundari Box Office Pre-Sales

Param Sundari commenced its advance sales on BMS in selected locations on Tuesday, August 26, and in the first 24 hours, the rom-com managed to register a ticket sale of 6.05K. While the film has surpassed Sikandar, it would be interesting to see if it manages to surpass other biggies of 2025 as well.

Will Sidharth & Janhvi Enter Top 5 Pre-Sales For A Romantic Film?

In 2025, Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has managed to biggest pre-sales for a romantic film on BMS. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the romantic drama managed to register a pre-sale of 394.4K tickets on BMS. It would be interesting to see if Sidharth and Janhvi enter the top 5 with their film.

Param Sundari Box Office Pre-Sales VS Top 5 Pre-Sales

Param Sundari needs to register a pre-sale of at least 24.77K tickets to claim the spot for the 5th biggest pre-sale for a romantic film in 2025. Currently, the fifth spot is owned by Metro In Dino with a ticket pre-sale of 24.77K.

Check out the ticket pre-sales for a romantic film on BMS in 2025.

Saiyaara: 394.53K Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 134K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K YJHD Re-Release: 42K Metro In Dino: 24.77K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

