Ever since Dhurandhar became a massive success, its impact has clearly gone beyond borders. Now, a Pakistani show titled Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat is grabbing attention online, with many viewers wondering if it’s inspired by or attempting to respond to the hit franchise.

Clips from the series have been circulating on social media, and fans, especially in India, are quick to point out several inconsistencies. From questionable detailing to odd portrayals, the show has sparked debate, with many comparing it directly to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

Indian Viewers Criticize Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat

Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat is a Pakistani television drama series written and directed by Hussain Sahab. The title roughly translates to “Hell towards Paradise.” It premiered on a Pakistani TV channel named Green Entertainment on March 29, 2026. Since then, the show airs on Sundays at 8 pm. Its cast members include Jawed Sheikh, Umer Aalam, Momina Iqbal,, and Bushra Ansari. Its plot revolves around Pakistan’s attempt to stop RA&W’s missions.

Fans Spot ‘Weak Detailing’ In Viral Clips

Since then, the show’s clips were posted on social media, and users in India were quick to point out the ‘weak detailing’ in them. One user noted that it shows Mumbai’s sealink as ‘Raw Headquarters New Delhi.’ The person wrote, “Weak detailing, its mumbai yawr.”

Weak Detailing,😭 its mumbai yawr pic.twitter.com/3n7H94q6nO — Mahi (@chaosin4k) April 17, 2026

One of the things highlighted is that the Indian spies shown are awkwardly speaking in complex Urdu words. The user noted that Indians don’t generally use words like ‘Mukhalif’ in a conversation.

"Alaidgi pasand", "mukhalif" LOL. Maana ki aap logon ki film industry India se chalti Hai lekin aisi language Hamare yaha nahin bolte. Weak detailing. — Mandar Gokhale (@KrazyCynic1125) April 17, 2026

Another user pointed out the low budget of the show and wrote, “Pakistani reply to Dhurandhar. Wtff budget.”

Pakistani reply to Dhurandhar 😭😭

Wtff budget. pic.twitter.com/puH51U8UGV — Wellu (@Wellutwt) April 15, 2026

Jawed Sheikh’s Bollywood Connection Adds Buzz

Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat has a familiar face. The lead role is played by Jawed Sheikh who has done several Bollywood films, including Namastey London, Dus, Apne, and Jannat, among others. A user recalled that Sheikh had played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Om Shanti Om. They wrote, “He acted in several Hindi films and made money. With that money, he’s currently making a Pakistani serial and spreading propaganda that India spreads terrorism. Now, understand why India banned these Pakistani actors which still get support from many in Bollywood.”

His name is Javed Sheikh. U might have seen him many times in Bollywood movies. Do you remember…? He was Shahrukh Khan's father in movie "Om Shanti Om." He acted in several Hindi films and made money. With that money, he's currently making a Pakistani serial and spreading… pic.twitter.com/CUf9X9KgQI — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) April 16, 2026

Earlier, the X handle of Pakistan’s Sindh Information Department called Dhurandhar ‘propaganda’ and announced its own film, Mera Layari. The post stated that their new film will “tell the authentic story of pride and prosperity.”

Misrepresentation cannot erase reality. Lyari stands for culture, peace, and resilience—not violence. While Dhurandhar spreads propaganda, Mera Lyari will soon tell the authentic story of pride and prosperity. #MeraLyari movie releasing in January 2026. Indian propaganda… pic.twitter.com/bWDVbMYuz0 — Sindh Information Department (@sindhinfodepart) December 13, 2025

More About Dhurandhar Film Series

The film series includes Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, who has produced it with Jio Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates Karachi’s Lyari region mafia. The sequel’s plot continues from the first installment and focuses on an Indian spy inside Lyari. He tries to avenge the 26/11 attacks while facing challenges.

Ranveer Singh played the role of Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Other cast members include Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan.

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