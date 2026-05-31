Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently the talk of the town after his incredible performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The teenage rising star played for the Rajasthan Royals and delivered multiple memorable performances.

Though the Rajasthan Royals didn’t reach the finals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left a big impression on the cricket world. After his grand success in the IPL, many are wondering about his net worth and how much the 15-year-old sensation earns.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Net Worth & IPL 2026 Earnings

According to SportsNDTV, Vaibhav’s net worth reached around 7 crore in 2026. While rising popularity is pushing it to 10 crore.

The young cricket sensation’s IPL deal with the Rajasthan Royals played a crucial role in his net worth. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, he earns 1.10 crore per year from his team. According to Hindustan Times, Sooryavanshi generated 34.97 crore with 16 matches in the 2026 IPL. This includes 33.87 crore season profit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)

Home & Luxury Cars

The young Indian cricketer doesn’t have a wealthy background. According to SportsNDTV, Sooryavanshi has a new apartment in Mumbai. This apartment is worth around 2.5 crore to 3 crore. Additionally, the same source revealed the star performer has an ancestral home in Tajpur, Bihar, reportedly worth around 40 to 60 lakhs.

According to The Times of India, Vaibhav has a Tata Curvv EV, worth 22 lakh, which he earned for his highest strike rate in the IPL last year. According to Gulf News, he also has a Mercedes-Benz, reportedly gifted by Rajasthan Royals owner Ranjit Barthakur, valued at approximately 1 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)

Brand Endorsements, Awards & Cash Prizes

According to BrandEquity, Sooryavanshi has been appointed as the new ambassador for Complan’s national campaign, ‘Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan.’ However, his endorsement earnings have not been disclosed.

According to The Hindu, Nitesh Kumar gave the young cricketer a cash prize of 10 lakh. Also, The Times of India reported that Sooryavanshi received a 50 lakh reward from Samrat Chaudhary and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh.

– 93 (38).

– 97 (29).

– 96 (47). VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI HAS MISSED OUT ON 3 IPL CENTURIES IN THE LAST 4 INNINGS. pic.twitter.com/8pG0QOeR96 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2026

These numbers are large, especially for a teenager from a normal family with no wealthy background. However, all of this is the result of Sooryavanshi’s hard work and dedication to the sport. As of writing, Vaibhav also has the highest run total in IPL 2026, with 776 runs. Meanwhile, this can be changed if Shubham Gill scores 54 runs in the finale against RCB.

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