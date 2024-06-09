It’s the most beautiful time of the year. No, it’s not Christmas. It’s the India versus Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup, and cricket fans worldwide are excited. The T20 World Cup 2024 is happening, and apart from fans, international superstar and rapper Drake is also getting in on the action. Apart from being a renowned rapper, Drake is an avid sports fan, and he placed his first-ever cricket bet on KKR’s win in the IPL 2024. After Kolkata Knight Riders’ supreme victory over SRH in the Indian Premier League Finale, Drake is now trying his luck with another cricket bet. As per reports, he is placing his lucky penny on India’s win in the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan.

As India gears up to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday, June 9, international musician Drake has placed a hefty bet on India’s victory. The “Hotline Bling” star has wagered a massive Rs. 5.4 crore, following his recent success in the IPL 2024.

In an expired Instagram Stories post, Drake revealed his over Rs. 5 crore bet, captioning it, “We are 1 for one on cricket bets. Let’s start the run.” This comes just weeks after he won Rs. 3.73 crore from a bet on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). According to Mashable India, Drake had bet $250,000 on Shah Rukh Khan’s team and earned over Rs. 1.7 crore from the win.

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, starting at 8 PM IST. The Indian squad includes Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj. India is in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and co-hosts USA.

Why is Drake betting against India Pak cricket helpppppp😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G3gkUT7Rgm — zam (@notzammy) June 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Drake has been in the spotlight for his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar at the Hollywood Bowl. The confrontation took a wild turn with bizarre claims from both sides. Comedian and actor Seth Rogen, who hosted the event on May 7, revealed that Drake lost the battle, declaring Kendrick the winner because Drake used defensive lyrics in response to specific allegations.

Will Drake’s lucky strike continue with his cricket bets? Stay Tuned To Find Out!

Must Read: India VS Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Ticket Listed For Almost 1.50 Crores On A Resale Website!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News