IPL 2024: Did Shahrukh Khan Apologize To Suresh Raina After KKR’s Win? Find Out Why?

The IPL 2024 season comes to a close soon, with its finale right around the corner. All eyes are on the four teams to see which one qualifies for the finals. Shah Rukh Khan was the happiest guy on the cricket field after his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, qualified for the playoffs. KKR became the first team to enter the Indian Premier League in 2024. A video of SRK doing a victory lap after KKR’s win is going viral. But there is one particular moment garnering more interest because it seems like Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Suresh Raina. Read the full story to find out.

Videos of him jumping with excitement went viral last night, but now everyone is talking about another video of him leading the victory lap at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, SRK‘s children, joined him on the ground. When he inadvertently interrupted Suresh Raina and Akaash Chopra’s live broadcast, he was observed waving to the spectators in the stands.

The Jawan actor immediately apologized to the two, saying that he had been focusing on the spectators. Then he bid the two former cricket players farewell. The internet is going crazy over this cute video. Along with sharing pictures from the event on X, Suresh Raina showered Shah Rukh affectionately.

Suresh Raina reflected on his interaction with the superstar and wrote the following on X: “It was wonderful catching up with the always humble @iamsrk today. Despite his superstar status, he maintains his down-to-earth demeanor, showcasing humility in every interaction. Congratulations to KKR for making it to the finals! #KKR ✨.”

It was wonderful catching up with the always humble @iamsrk today. Despite his superstar status, he maintains his down-to-earth demeanor, showcasing humility in every interaction. Congratulations to KKR for making it to the finals! #KKR 🏏✨ pic.twitter.com/dOPvyidPpY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 21, 2024

KKR advanced to their fourth IPL final by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy, the star spinner for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), recently praised Shah Rukh Khan for his “huge impact” amidst controversy involving team owners and players in the Indian Premier League (IPL). “SRK has attended practically every game in Kolkata. Even during the underperforming game, he visited the locker room, hugged every player, and spoke with them for an hour, according to Chakaravarthy.

Videos of Shah Rukh giving speeches to his players in the locker room during the season have also surfaced, demonstrating his crucial role in lifting everyone’s spirits.

