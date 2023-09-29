Disha Patani is one hell of a beauty who never fails to impress with her unique fashion sense. The Malang actress never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her sensuous and bold choices. The Bollywood diva seems to be a promoter of the ‘if you got it, you flaunt it’ philosophy, and well, she does that pretty good with ample confidence, beauty and curves. Be her red carpet appearances, her city sightings or her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed, Disha always keeps her fashion game top notch.

The 31-year-old actress enjoys a huge fan following across the globe especially on social media with over 59 million followers on Instagram. With her own personal style, the diva has managed to inspire a legion of fans with her confidence and self-assurance. Though she has been often criticised for her bold and sexy avatars, Disha Patani has never shied away from flaunting her beautiful body in her own style.

Today, we thought of revisiting one bold yet one of the most discussed looks of Disha Patani that proves her capability to leave men weak on their knees. Scroll down to have a look at the photo.

The throwback photo dates back to 2017, when Disha Patani had donned a sheer off-shoulder ivory thigh-high slit gown from the shelves of Falguni and Shane Peacock at the IIFA Awards. The stunning outfit had a beaded detailing all across the attire, which had a long trail, with a beaded strap on one-end that ran diagonally towards the back.

Have a look:

For make-up, Disha opted for a subtle glam look with kohled-eyes, mascara-laden lashes, contoured features and nude lipstick. She kept her hair styled in a bun that added the much-needed oomph to the complete look.

What do you think of Disha Patani’s look? Let us know!

