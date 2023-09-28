When they say ‘Paint the town red,’ Sonam Bajwa does it. The new ‘It’ fashion girlie of India, Sonam Bajwa is killing the style game with her gorgeous ensembles, serving hot looks that feel re-creatable, unlike some other model-esque attires of the actress that are quite a task to comprehend. For one, let’s take her recent red saree soiree which can be the next go-to look for all lovely ladies contemplating what to wear for Karwa Chauth 2023.

Festivals are for fun and food but they are also to put your best fashion foot forward. And, nothing excites a woman, of course, those who celebrate, more than the occasion of Karwa Chauth which brings the opportunity to deck up in a good traditional attire.

While most of our modern-day Bolly brides are embracing pink and white aesthetics owing to the raging pastel trend, most of us are still a fan of traditional red. Those who want to incorporate a minimalistic approach to their ethnic attire while embracing the roots can take a cue from Sonam Bajwa’s red saree look which perfectly doubles down as a modern Karwa Chauth fit.

For the said look, Sonam Bajwa decked up in a blood-red sheer saree with embroidery on the border that was teamed with a square plunging neckline strapless blouse. Matching the outfit, she kept the glam quite simple with winged eyeliners, nude-toned lips, and contoured cheeks. She let her long & luscious blow-dried locks parted from the middle flow freely on her shoulder, rocking the minimal aesthetic of the look.

Sonam Bajwa enjoys a huge fan following and is currently everywhere on the internet with numerous fan pages dedicated to her beauty, and we are not complaining. The Punjabi beauty’s fashion-forward outfits, including her street style fits are our personal favourite aside from her traditional outings.

