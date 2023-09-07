Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said that since he is a Punjabi, it matters to him a lot that the state of Punjab is proud of his body of work.

Ayushmann said: “Being a Punjabi, I have always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, and I’m indebted to the people of Punjab for the love that they have always showered on me.”

Ayushmann Khurrana added: “From my first film, Punjab has cheered me on, supported me through thick and thin and ensured that it always had my back no matter what. I have only got unconditional love from them.”

The 38-year-old actor says he is proud to represent Punjabi culture through his movies and songs.

Ayushmann said: “Whatever I’m today is because of their blessings, their support, and their feedback. I consider myself lucky to be a Punjabi and to have represented its culture and traditions through my craft.”

“I love incorporating Punjabi in my songs! I’m thrilled whenever I play a Punjabi in my films, too, like Vicky Donor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, etc.”

Ayushmann Khurrana added: “I started getting love from Punjab ever since my debut film. I can’t wait to make Punjabis across the world prouder with the work that I will do in the years to come.”

