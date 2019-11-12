Maidaan To Be Ajay Devgn’s First Multi-Lingual Film! Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is on a roll this week as he completed a three-decade run in Bollywood and also will be marking a century by starring in his 100th film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Now the actor is all set to have one more feather to his cap as his next after Tanhaji, Maidaan is all set to be his first-ever multi-lingual film.

While fans and friends are wishing Ajay for completing 30 years in the industry, that is not the only milestone the actor has achieved. Making his first to the multi-lingual list his sports drama Maidaan will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

According to a report in ETimes, a source close to the development said, “Through ‘Maidaan’, director Amit Sharma wants to familiarize the audience with the legendary coach who had heralded the golden years of Indian football. The makers were keen that the story of Syed Abdul Rahim’s immense contribution to Indian football reach as many people as possible. Hence, they decided to also release it in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, thus tapping the South audience.”

The source also added that the makers will make Ajay dub for the Hindi version but the South versions will be done by dubbing artists. The director is keen on roping in South actors to voice Ajay for the three respective versions.

Maidaan is based on Syed Abdul Rahim who was the manager and coach of the Indian Football team between 1950 to 1963. He was the one who led the team to the Asian Games and came home victorious. Maidaan directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma and is slated for a November 27, 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!