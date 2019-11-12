Internet’s Boyfriend Noah Centineo Calls Girlfriend Alexis Ren An ‘Angel In His Life’

Actor Noah Centineo says his girlfriend Alexis Ren is the angel in his life.

The actor opened up about his girlfriend at the red carpet of his new movie “Charlie’s Angels” here.

“She’s in Tahiti right now. She’s raising money and awareness for coral,” Centineo told etonline.com while explaining the reason why she missed the premiere of his movie.

He said Ren was “the angel in my life”.

Ren is a very considerate girlfriend as she is seen helping her boyfriend on his social media feed after he dislocated his knee earlier this month, and is currently recovering from knee surgery.

Last week, Centineo revealed how badly his knee injury was when he took to his Instagram story to share a series of videos showing how hard it is to take a shower with a leg brace on.

He showed that he took a shower with Ren’s help along with his physical therapist.

Centineo said he is trying to go easy on the medication despite the discomfort

“I’m not on meds. I try to stay away from the pain killers until I need to sleep,” he said, adding: “It’s painful at times but right now it’s not. In this environment, your body’s like, ‘Nothing hurts, I’m fine’.”

He is also excited about the new version of “Charlie’s Angels“.

The new version promises to the audience on an action-packed adventure around the world, heading for exotic locations from Rio to Istanbul with the Angels fighting to make the world a safer place. The film is scheduled to open in India on November 15 in English and Hindi.

“Charlie’s Angels”, based on the TV series, is the continuation of the story following the 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and 2003’s “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. The new version also stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India.

