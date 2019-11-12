26 Years Of Baazigar: Kajol Celebrates It With Not So ‘Kaali Kaali Aankhen’

The 1993 Diwali release “Baazigar” was one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest blockbusters. Abbas-Mustan’s thriller, co-starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, is still remembered for the dialogue “Haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai” and its music, besides SRK’s iconic antihero avatar.

And now, as Baazigar completes 26 years of release today, Kajol shared a quirky boomerang video on her Instagram handle, ushering a massive wave of nostalgia.

In the video, Kajol is seen winking her left eye to the beats of the film’s superhit song, Yeh kaali kaali aankhein and has captioned the video with”Oops! still don’t have black eyes… #26YearsOfBaazigar.”

Baazigar was the first of many blockbusters that SRK and Kajol would see at the box-office over the years to come, and what’s more is that the film also marked Shilpa Shetty’s Bollywood debut.

The film is broadly based on a 1991 British thriller titled “A Kiss Before Dying”.

“Baazigar” chronicled the story of a young man, played by Shah Rukh, who takes an unusual route to unleash vendetta on a tycoon (Dalip Tahil), who had destroyed his life and family.

The film also featured Rakhee and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles.

