One actress who has been creating a lot of media buzz lately is Parineeti Chopra and for all the right reasons. Pari has an interesting lineup in her kitty with the Saina Nehwal biopic, on the life of the ace badminton player and has the official adaptation of the Girl On The Train.

While Parineeti was also to be a part of Ajay Devgn’s war drama, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, it is now being speculated that the Ishaqzaade actress has opted out of the project citing date issues. A certain source has been quoted by TOI saying, “It is really unfortunate. There is a massive date issue and she will unfortunately not be able to match the Bhuj shoot dates. She was really excited to do the project but given her commitments on Saina and Girl on the Train overlapping massively, she is not being able to carve out dates for Bhuj.”

While Parineeti was looking forward to the film, she regrets not being a part of it any longer. Bhuj: The Pride Of India boasts of an impressive ensemble of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Dagubbati and Sonakshi Sinha among others in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the film production banners of T-Series, Ajay Devgn Films and Select Media Holdings LLP, Bhuj is slated for an August 14, 2020 release.

